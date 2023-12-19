Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/19/2023 – 1:08

Bolsa Família, launched in 2003, was identified as the most important program for the Brazilian economy in recent decades, according to the 15th edition of the Febraban Observatory Survey (Brazilian Federation of Banks), carried out by the Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe ). In second place comes the Real Plan.

The survey was carried out with a sample of three thousand interviewees, representative of the Brazilian population, in the period from December 3 to 9, and has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points plus or minus.

In a list of 12 programs or actions carried out in the country in recent decades, Bolsa Família was identified by 26% of those interviewed as the most important for the Brazilian economy in recent decades; followed by the Real Plan (23%); the opening of the economy to international trade (15%); Emergency Aid (9%); Brazil's participation in BRICS (5%); and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (3%).

The discovery of the Pre-Salt was mentioned by 3% of those interviewed, followed by the Labor Reform (2%); the Pension Reform (2%); Tax Reform (2%); the Growth Acceleration Program-PAC (2%); and the telecommunications, energy and steel privatization program (1%).

“The Plano Real and Bolsa Família are seen as the two main brands of the Brazilian economy in the New Republic. Which means that the stability of the currency together with social policies are both valued as the most relevant levers of our development, assesses sociologist and political scientist Antonio Lavareda, president of the Ipespe Scientific Council.

The survey also shows that there are relevant differences between the profiles of those interviewed who opted for Bolsa Família or Plano Real, the two programs indicated as the most important in the survey. The mention of Bolsa Família is higher among women (29%); in the range of 18 to 24 years old (33%); among those who studied up to elementary school (34%) and in the income range of up to two minimum wages (35%). The Real Plan was mentioned more among men (26%); in the range of 45 to 59 years old (29%); among those with university education (34%); and in the income segment above five Minimum Wage (33%).

Bolsa Família was created in 2003, during the first administration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to combat poverty and facilitate families' access to basic rights such as health, education and social assistance. The Real Plan was launched in 1994, during the Itamar Franco government, with the aim of containing hyperinflation in the country which, in the previous year, had reached 2,477%.