Most responsible for the arrival of beneficiaries is the active search action of the Ministry of Development

About 1.3 million families have been included in Bolsa Família since the program was relaunched in March this year. According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, the active search tool, which locates vulnerable families, was the main responsible for the increase in the number of beneficiaries.

“This Tuesday (July 18) we will start paying Bolsa Família. And a positive news is that we reached 1.3 million families that were entitled to the benefit, many of them going hungry, and now they are receiving the new Bolsa Família”, said the minister Wellington Dias.

The active search is part of a series of measures integrated into the social program in its restructuring. According to the government, R$ 199 million will be invested throughout the year to update and regularize records in the CadÚnico.

MDS Secretary for Evaluation, Information Management and Single Registry, Letícia Bartholo, described the active search as “another fundamental step in the resumption of the federative pact for overcoming poverty” in Brazil. “It is to make the demands of those who need it most reach the public authorities“, he spoke.

The month that had the biggest increase in beneficiaries was March, with an increase of 694,424 families. It was followed by July, with an increase of 300 thousand families.

The States that recorded the most increase in the number of beneficiaries since March were: São Paulo (40,696), Minas Gerais (36,952) and Bahia (22,974).

Currently, according to the government, 20.9 million families are covered. Spending on the program in July will total R$ 14 billion. The average amount received by each family in the country is R$ 684.17.