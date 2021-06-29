Caixa paid this Tuesday (29) the third installment of 2021 emergency aid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. It is worth noting that those enrolled in the Bolsa Família program follow a regular and specific schedule.

Today, Tuesday (29), it is the turn of the ninth group (NIS final 9) to receive the benefit.

The cashier closes the payment of the third installment this Wednesday (30) to beneficiaries of final NIF 0

+ Average value of Bolsa Família should be below R$300, sources say

For those who are more advantageous, the aid temporarily replaces the Bolsa Família program benefit.

Citizens who receive through a digital account, the funds can be used through the Caixa Tem application and on the lottery network throughout Brazil, or withdrawn through the Bolsa Família card or the Citizen Card.

The first beneficiaries were those who have the ending Social Identification Number (NIS) 1 and the last, this Wednesday (30) will be those with ending 0.

See the calendar below:



The post Bolsa Família: ninth group receives 3rd installment of the Aid this Tuesday (29) appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...