Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 10/18/2023 – 8:59

The federal government releases this Wednesday, 18th, the installment of Bolsa Família for the month of October for the Amazon, which is experiencing record river droughts. The benefit will be available to all families, regardless of the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Families in 55 municipalities are entitled to the income transfer program.

+ In Amazonas, Rio Negro breaks record drought level by reaching 13.59 meters

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS) authorizes families in an emergency situation to withdraw the benefit without a card and without using documents (for beneficiaries who have lost them), using the Special Declaration Payment form issued by municipal management.

The deadlines for updating registrations and repercussions on Bolsa Família benefits for families included in the Registration Verification and Registration Review processes in municipalities in this situation are also extended.

Actions are authorized by official letter and email sent by the state coordination to MDS. If the calamity situation continues after the two-month period, a new request is necessary.

The state of Amazonas has 599,549 beneficiaries from 55 cities who can now receive aid for a total of R$440.51 million in transfers. See the list of benefiting cities.

The Rio Negro reached the record mark of 13.59 meters last Monday, 16th, and the 2023 drought is already the worst in history in Manaus. The ebb, monitored by the Port of Manaus, reached 13.39 meters this Wednesday. Check out the historical series here.

Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina also receive unified payment

The MDS also released the emergency Bolsa Família this month for cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, both affected by storms and cyclones.

For Rio Grande do Sul alone, more than R$129.66 million will be allocated to serve 188,887 homes spread across 98 municipalities. Santa Catarina will receive an amount greater than R$118.35 million, which will be passed on to 171,058 families in 160 municipalities in the state.