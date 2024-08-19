From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/19/2024 – 10:16

Bolsa Família payments begin this Monday, the 19th, for 20.76 million families and Auxílio Gás for 5.64 million.

The Bolsa Família benefit for August will have an average value of R$681.09 per family, while the gas voucher will be R$102.

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS) invested R$14.12 billion this month in Bolsa Família, and R$575.59 million in Auxílio Gás. The estimate is that at least 24.22 million children will be impacted.

In August, 2.74 million families are covered by the Bolsa Família program. For them, the average benefit is R$371.04. The program applies to families whose income has increased to up to half the minimum wage per member, regardless of age.

Bolsa Família payment dates

Bolsa Família transfers are always made in a staggered manner, starting with beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1. Transfers continue until the last day of the month, when beneficiaries with a NIS ending in zero receive them.

Transfers are always made on business days. The exception is for municipalities in a state of emergency or public calamity recognized by the Federal Government. In these cases, beneficiaries can withdraw the funds received on the first day of payment, regardless of the NIS.

Check out the calendar:

Gas aid payment dates

The gas aid is paid bimonthly, with a value corresponding to 100% of the 13kg cooking gas cylinder (LPG) per eligible residence. The payment dates, also separated by the final digit of the NIS, are as follows in August: