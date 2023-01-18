Bolsa Família is back in 2023 and January payments begin this Wednesday (18th) and run until the 31st. order of the final number of the NIS always in the last ten working days of each month. The first to receive this Wednesday are beneficiaries with final NIS 1.

This month, 21.9 million families will receive the benefit and the average value will be R$ 614.21. According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS), the investment will be R$ 13.38 billion.

The minimum value of BRL 600 per family was not foreseen for this year, but it was guaranteed with the approval of the so-called Transition PEC – transformed into Constitutional Amendment 126 – which allowed the readjustment of the budget and confirmed by Provisional Measure 1155/2023, published in the Official Gazette of the Union on January 2.

A campaign promise by the Lula government, Bolsa Família, with an increase of R$ 150 per family with children up to six years old, should begin to be paid in March.

According to MDS Minister Wellington Dias, the federal government works with states and municipalities to review and update the Cadastro Único. Currently, there are 40.7 million families registered in the Cadastro Único.

The text of MP 1155 also guarantees the bimonthly payment of Vale Gás with a value of 100% of the national average for a 13-kilogram cooking gas cylinder. The benefit – which will be paid in February – was last paid in December to around 5.6 million families and the amount was R$112.

How do I know if I will receive Bolsa Família?

Many people who are in the queue want to know if they will receive Bolsa Família and how much will be paid. To consult, the beneficiary can go to the Auxílio Brasil GovBr application (official of the program) or to the Caixa Tem application, both from Caixa Econômica Federal (see below for links and how to download to your cell phone).

Available in the application stores of the Android and iOS mobile phone and tablet platforms, the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem applications allow beneficiaries to consult the availability of the benefit, the value of the installments and the payment schedules.

Those who already received the Auxílio Brasil through the Caixa Tem app, in a Social Digital Poupança account, will receive the Bolsa Família in the same way and will be able to continue moving money through the app, paying bills and making purchases. The query can be made by the CPF in the applications.