By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, (Reuters) – The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday it will have to cut its current estimate for Argentina’s soybean crop of 38 million tonnes due to the impact of a heat wave in the last week, which added to the effects of a drought that has lasted for months.

The entity did not clarify what will be the new crop estimate for Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of oil and soybean meal. At the beginning of the season, the exchange estimated grain production at 48 million tons.

“Over the past seven days, above-average temperatures have been recorded which, combined with the absence of rain, continue to condition critical phases for the definition of yields in a large part of the planted area”, said the BdeC in its weekly harvest report.

This “will impact the current production estimate,” added the exchange, noting that the most affected regions are the Argentine agricultural core and other parts of the provinces of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos.

The drought has wreaked havoc on the country’s agricultural activity, including maize, whose production forecast by the BdeC has recently reduced to 44.5 million tons, compared to 50 million seen in September.

The exchange reported that, as work progresses on the first corn crop, “yields continue to fall. The lack of rain in the productivity definition period caused a strong impact that is reflected in the values ​​released by the harvesters”.

Argentina is the world’s third largest corn exporter, after the United States and Brazil.