Requests to receive benefits from the Ministry of Sport can be made until 11:59 pm this Friday (Feb 17)

The Bolsa Atleta hit a record number of requests by registering 8,164 requests until the beginning of the afternoon of this Friday (17.feb.2023), according to data from the Sport Ministery. Currently, the benefit serves 6,419 people. Monthly transfers range from R$370 to R$3,100, depending on the category.

According to the ministry, the biggest trademark was in the unified notice 2019/2021, when there were 7,537 requests. To the Applications for the last call close at 23:59 this 6th (17.feb).

The 6,419 athletes who receive the athletic scholarship are divided into categories: base (292 awarded), student (241), national (4,794), international (847) and Olympic/Paralympic (245).

For the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, the program is important to encourage athletes in the country.

“It is an important policy that affects thousands of athletes and the Ministry of Sports is grateful for the public’s trust with this policy, when we broke the enrollment record. We are always working to improve this policy so that it serves even more athletes and more efficiently.”he said.

One of the ways to measure the strength of Bolsa Atleta is the Brazilian participation in sporting mega-events. In the last edition of the Olympic Games, for example, 80% of the Brazilian delegation in Tokyo received this support. At the Paralympics, 95% of Brazil’s representatives in the competition had this incentive.

At the Olympics held in the Japanese capital, Brazil won 21 medals (seven gold, six silver and eight bronze), 19 of which (90.45%) were awarded to athletes receiving the Bolsa Atleta at that time.

In the Paralympics, Brazilians secured 72 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze), with those contemplated by the Ministry of Sports program being responsible for 68 achievements (94.4% of the total).

With information from Agência Brasil