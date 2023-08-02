Without six players, three injured, Posch, Barrow and Orsoliniand three that should come from the market, left back and two attacking wingers, the Bologna opens the Dutch tour with a comeback win against the Utrecht for two to one. Not a bubbly match, especially in the first half, which then uncorked in the second half with a whirlwind of substitutions and some reserves on the pitch from both sides. The team of Motta it is confirmed as an open and experimental site on the wings, tested Mazia And Raymond tall exterior, Sosa and Aebischer full-backs, and the real novelty was represented in the second half for a quarter of an hour together for Arnautovic And Zirkzee. Understanding to be found but it can be a clue. The Dutchman, however, seems to have found himself better as a centre-forward in the last half hour, scoring and just touching another. However, Rossoblù struggled in the first half in creating chances and triggering the wings and verticality for Arna, better in the second half when the Utrecht it opened up and allowed spaces between the lines in which the rossoblùs wedged themselves better also thanks to an overall lower technical level as often happens in the second half of the summer. For sure, for Motta the experiments have been going on for a month with non-inverted wingers and the search for new lines of play without the owners venting on the wing. For the rest, the imprint remains the same as last season, or rather the intention to play the ball from below and press high, alternating moments of high intensity with others of waiting to generate Motti’s sacred balance. Home advantage in the 56th minute with a nice left footed shot Descotte all’angolino, then rossoblù comeback with Zirkzee in the 76th minuteable to exploit a defensive indecision, and with the classic aerial deadlift of De Silvestri three minutes later. Now two days of training then closing of the tour on August 5th against Az Alkmaar. Subsequently the approach to the Italian Cup will start and for Motta, hopefully, also the one to the new grafts from the market.