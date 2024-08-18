Bologna plays, creates and wastes: a lot, too much. Udinese, thanks and equalizes in a comeback, taking advantage of a double inattention of the rossoblù, who also gift a penalty kick on Skorupski’s exit on Payero. The Polish goalkeeper makes up for it, saving the penalty from Thauvin, but from the following corner Posch loses Giannetti, who with a header touched by Posch equalizes. Payero undoes and then scores. Because it is the midfielder who, with a naivety, gives away the penalty that in the twelfth minute of the second half unlocks the match. Converting it is the new captain of Bologna Orsolini, who displaces Okoye.

Bologna, however, confirmed the defects that had emerged in preparation at the first official, with a few too many gifts behind. Gifts that cost dearly. The rossoblù dominated the game, but wasted a lot: Okoye said no to Orsolini twice in the first half and once at the beginning of the second half. There was also a goal disallowed for Orsolini for a handball by Freuler in the build-up play. Added to the count are two goals wasted by Ndoye one-on-one with Okoye in the first half and the saves by Okoye on Castro and Aebischer in the second half.

Udinese is all about Thauvin’s missed penalty and Giannetti’s header on a corner, no conclusions built from play, a lot of suffering and sacrifice, a lot of effort and a lot of work to do to improve the quality of the proposal. Bologna, on the other hand, must review both its defensive solidity after Calafiori’s farewell and its ability to sting without Zirkzee. Italiano and his team, however, played an emergency match: out Lucumi, Ferguson, Holm, Urbanski and El Azzouzi, with Aebischer recovered last minute from a muscle problem.

The rossoblù coach has thus relied on the veterans of last season who performed the miracle of qualifying for the Champions League with Thiago Motta: only Erlic, in defense is a new face: the system is there and holds up. Runjaic also started again with the same bianconeri of last season, with a change: 3-4-2-1 with Brenner to keep Thauvin company behind Lucca. And like a year ago, Udinese is suffering, called to improve in the possession phase and in the quality of the game. But with an extra Sanchez in the engine it will be a possible feat. In the meantime, the first, ends with one point each.