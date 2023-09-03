A very uncertain series out of 7 begins on Sunday evening: the defending champions have the best attack in the championship, the Bolognese have home advantage. Managers speak

The wise Doriano Bindi, manager of the outgoing two-champion San Marino, thus sees the championship final in the best of 7 which will start at 20.30 on Sunday from the Falchi di Bologna on TV on Ms Channel (814 Sky): “It will be a good series, all to see , we certainly bark a lot of charge. A best-of-7 challenge takes patience. There are more opportunities to recover from a possible defeat and you must never give up. In a 5-a-side series it is clearly different, the first game is very important and not just important. Bologna? Now it’s a bit different, as we are too with a few more arrivals”. Then the manager of the champions announced two starting pitchers: Dimitri Kourtis (9 innings and 2 victories against Grosseto) in game-1 and Tiago Da Silva in game-2, then we will evaluate the progress of the games and decide on the rotation”. Thiago Da Silva has increased the quality of his mound by no means a little, having the possibility of deploying him also in the match reserved for Afi pitchers, with Garbella and Di Raffaele ready to take him over. Jesus Castillo, winner of race 3 of the semifinal, Fernando Baez and Nelson Hernandez the other solutions. The champions show up with the doubt Gabriel Lino Correa, who with Federico Celli in the Scudetto poule made 56 valid hits and 14 home runs (Correa 11), 50 pbc. In the second round, Oscar Angulo, Erick Epifano and the “clean-up” and ex Ericson Leonora stood out from the box, authors of 429 average and 7 batted in the semifinal. See also Cruz Azul is always the favorite for the title and this time is no exception

Bologna is back to fighting for the title after two years: in their last three championship finals, between 2019 and 2021, one victory for San Marino and two for Bologna. Two teams that have consolidated the roster along the way. In the six championship poule matches played between the two teams, 4 victories went to the Bolognese and two to the two champions: Unipol will be able to have home factor in the event of match 7.

I walk — San Marino overcame Modena (3-0) in the quarterfinals and Grosseto (4-0) in the semifinals, and boasts the best attack in the championship: 387 hits, 272 points and 32 home runs hit between the first stage and the championship poule. Bologna won 3 times against Ronchi dei Legionari and made the coat at Parma Clima. Both teams reach the final with 33 wins out of 41 games played this season.

Porfirio Lopez (winner in race 1 and starter in race 4) and Christopher Molina (winner in race 3 of the semifinal) have the fate of the Bolognese in their arms, together with Raul Rivero and Federico Robles as well as the Italians Crepaldi-Andretta-Bassani. Lele Frignani’s team aims to put pressure on the opponents they beat in 2020 in 7 games: “We wanted this final very badly after missing it last year – says the Bolognese manager -. Let’s face San Marino, authentic battleship and above all holder of the last two championships; we know it will be very hard but we will field everything we have. In the meantime, to win the first match”. And he relies on the Passat: in comparison, Bologna won in 2005 (4-3), 2009 (4-1), 2019 (3-0) and 2020 (4-3), but the last comparison in 2021 was won by the Titato team (3-1). Out of 14 finals, Bologna defeated 8, San Marino won 6 championships, the last two of which were consecutive (in 2008 and 2011 against Nettuno; in 2012 and 2013 against Rimini, in 2021 against Bologna and 2022 against Parma in 7 games) and try to repeat the hat-trick of 10 years ago. A team in the fifth consecutive final, the 12th between 2005 and 2023. Titanic. See also Diego Cocca wants to give Héctor Herrera a chance at Tri

