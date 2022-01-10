Three other positives in the team group (Bartha, Amey and Urbanski): and there are 8 total. The paradoxical situation was expressed by the club with a very harsh statement in which words such as “oppressive”, “contempt” and “penalizing” have well rendered the (enraged) mood of a team that with only one training in the legs (post 5-day quarantine imposed by the ASL and decisive in not having been able to face Inter on 6 January) will go to play in Cagliari tomorrow evening. Sinisa Mihajlovic is missing 11 pawns among injured, affected by Covid, absent for the Africa Cup and also those (two players) who, having only the first dose, will have to remain in quarantine until 13 January. Moral: Cagliari-Bologna becomes a paradoxical match that Mihajlovic frames with irony rather than anger. “If anyone thinks that I may be angry, they are wrong – says Sinisa -: a few years ago my emotional part would have prevailed, today I just hope that those who decided to do this did it in good faith, thinking that we trained in week or that Covid concerns normal people and not footballers, you expect certain players and you see others, it is as if I took the ticket for the Vasco Rossi concert and went to sing Orietta Berti, with all respect for Orietta. But we don’t want alibis, this is a wonderful group that has always shown it, since I arrived, to my illness until the pandemic. We have some positive guys, we will have eleven players on the field and some changes: life cannot be lived without problems. but despite problems “.

Honesty pays off

–

Sinisa further argues: “Will I have to invent something? I’m used to it: I hope those who are there are enough. If everything goes as it should go, we’re fine. Do you know the tale of the rooster and the fox? In life there are those who think they are more smart about others: so we have to stay cool and do what we have to do. If Bologna is the rooster who is the fox? It’s full of foxes … It’s another situation in which we have to prove we are what we are ” . And Lollo De Silvestri adds: “Even in a period like this we felt united even more, even from a human point of view. It is played and done with the utmost concentration. The word” martyrdom “seems excessive to me but the difficulties lead us to they are uniting even more, we are very happy to compete in this match. Our job is to play football and we will do it. ” Mihajlovic again: “We have to count the players: Dominguez and Viola and Van Hooijdonk are there; Sansone and Soumaoro don’t have the green pass, then let’s see. The anger? There must always be but manageable, not the one that closes the In short, positive anger. I always believe that honesty pays more than cunning … The new protocol? We always think that one wants to be smarter than the other: 13 players, years and years ago it could have been done … The rules are those … The transfer market? I expect to sleep well and play tomorrow’s game. My relationship with Mazzarri? At first I didn’t like him, then I met him and I can say that I was wrong ” .