The Bonaccini Region says that the alluvial maps must be re-evaluated. But Bologna builds in an alluvial area. “Who should we trust? Of the Bonaccini council or of the Lepore council?”, the opposition councilors ask





To err is human, to persevere is diabolical, especially after a disaster like the last flood in Emilia-Romagna.

The Municipality of Bologna decides to go ahead with the construction of houses in the alluvial area, near the Reno river. Has nothing changed despite the disaster of last May? Maybe the water stops when it meets the most progressive city in Italy, as Pd mayor Matteo Lepore calls Bologna? It would seem not to look at the flooding of the Ravone stream in the Saffi area, also in Bologna.

However, the new reference is to the 280 homes that the regional capital wants to build in the Bertalia-Lazzaretto area, northern area of ​​the city, a question raised by two Emilian councillors, one regional and the other municipal. “The question, urgent, is whether what is in

construction today”, asks Valentina Castaldini (FI) during a question time to the vice president of the Region Irene Priolo, “which will be authorized between now and the next update (of the risk maps, ed), at least we are talking about 2027, will be safe enough for people and things, given that it is designed and built on assumptions that we have learned are unfounded.”

The councilor also asks for an update of the flood zones, given the disaster that has occurred and a clarification on what can be built today in areas already considered problematic.

Castaldini explains: “To give a trivial example, for the social housing district that the Municipality of Bologna is planning a few hundred meters from a watercourse, according to the maps of the region in a flood risk area P1…”.

“The Lazzaretto area is currently a wooded area, there are trees and trees”, says ad Affaritaliani the municipal councilor of Bologna Nicola Stanzani (FI), “and you can see it from the maps that trace this area as alluvial, the maps explicitly say so. It is an area near the Reno river. Having ascertained what happened in May, I asked the Municipality of Bologna if there was no need for an upwards update of the flood risk maps”.



The Bertalia-Lazzaretto area after the construction with the river

And what did the Municipality say?

Stanzani: “That plan dates back to 2007 and that with that intervention they will create an eco-sustainable neighbourhood. They do it anyway”.

With reference to the Bertalia-Lazzaretto area also the geological report to the Municipal Operational Plan of 2012 described the “geological and morphological” conditions thus: “The lot in question is located in the domain of the high plain where there are present alluvial materials, of fluvial deposition, attributable to fan deposits. More precisely, it finds space on the eastern side of the fan of the Reno River in correspondence with its current bed and a lobe (the third in chronological order) articulating in a NE direction”.



Bertalia Lazzaretto now

A few days ago The Rest of the Pug of Bologna told, with the enthusiastic words of the deputy mayor of the Municipality of Bologna Emily Clancy who is in charge of the housing emergency, how the plan for 280 apartments in the Bertalia-Lazzaretto sector is going ahead: “It is an important step for our city that we want to continue to be welcoming without expelling anyone”. Fine words, there is no doubt, but the landslides and destruction of May are still hot and the excessive urbanization of the area was the main cause of the disaster that occurred in Emilia Romagna, explained Imperial College, one of the most important research centers in the world.

The response of the vice president of the Priolo Region to Castaldini arrived live in the regional council: maps need to be re-evaluated. Priolo: “The events of May will have to constitute a fundamental reference for the updating of the FRMP in the next six years… when the definitive mappings of the flooded areas of May 2023 will be available, it will be possible to make a punctual assessment of any discrepancies with the current FRMP, understand the causes and possibly modify the hazard maps”.

“Who should we trust, then?”, pulls the strings of Castaldini’s speech, “of the Bonaccini council or the Lepore council?”

Difficult to understand d’emblée. Let’s just hope that those who go to live there don’t find themselves underwater sooner or later with the institutions blaming climate change, drought, fate, fascists on Mars or the gods of the underworld.

Subscribe to the newsletter

