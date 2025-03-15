Bologna, the great Italian stranger: more genuine than Florence, less tourist than Rome

Bologna is a city whose identity is not sold to tourism. It is not a carefully prepared showcase for the visitor, but a place where everyday life is breathed in each corner. Far from the make -up destinations and the attractions that are too packaged, Bologna is shown as it is: a city in which the passage of time is reflected in its cobbled streets, their porches and the monumental witnesses of their medieval history. Here, authenticity is found in the constant dialogue between the old and the current, which is like its inhabitants live and share their day to day.

His lively university atmosphere is another of his distinctive features. The city houses one of the oldest universities in the world, which has contributed to forge a special character. The streets and coffees are filled with students, creating a dynamic environment of coexistence and permanent learning. This educational environment makes the cultural offer of Bologna do not focus on impressing the tourist, but on adapting to a day to day whose rhythm marks its neighbors.