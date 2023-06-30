Denied the small reimbursement to the disabled person to repair the wheelchair provided by the Ausl. The woman to Business: “Is absurd”. let us: “The Healthcare Company that spends left and right, but which denies a refund to a disabled person…”





There is a land that more than others in the world is close to the least, the underprivileged, the poor and also to workers: Emilia Romagna. As a virtuous widespread social democratic model, he pays attention to respect for rights, to the inclusion of the weakest groups and to inequalities, to ensure that the latter are reduced.

But a disabled young woman, at that moment in Spain on vacation, broke the customized wheelchair of the Ausl of Casalecchio di Reno. Cost of the repair 36 euros. He informs the Ausl and has it repaired urgently, without a wheelchair he cannot move.

The girl has been in a wheelchair practically forever but has an active spirit, works as a representative of a beauty products brand. So she pays, goes home and asks the Ausl for reimbursement of the repair, presenting the documentation proving the expense.

The Ausl of Bologna, however, denies the reimbursement, objects that the expense incurred it had not been preceded by a quote. But how could it be preceded by the estimate if it was done urgently? Or should the woman have stopped there where the accident had occurred, had an estimate made, assessed its adequacy, sent it to the Bologna Local Health Authority and then waited for an answer? For 36 euros justified? So she had to remain paralyzed waiting for the response from the public body, since she can’t move without a wheelchair?

“The question is symbolic, it’s only 36 euros, but if it had been 3,000 euros who would have had to pay?” explains the woman to Affaritaliani. She: “We are at the absurdity of a meaningless thing. The wheelchair is still from the Ausl and what they ask me does not make sense. I’m always around for work. What do I do if I happen to be in a situation like that? I freeze for as long as I can wait for an answer?”

