A woman was stabbed in the neck in front of her children. It happened in Bologna in an apartment in via Rialto. According to what has been learned, the perpetrator of the gesture would be her husband, of foreign origin, who then fled. However, the man was immediately blocked thanks to a joint intervention by the police and carabinieri. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

According to what has been learned, it was the couple’s girls who took to the streets this morning around 8 to ask for help. The woman was urgently transported to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna where she underwent surgery and then was transferred to intensive care. According to what she transpires, she is in very serious condition; the prognosis is guarded.