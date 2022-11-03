TO Bologna the speed limit for cars is 30 km / h. Starting from June 2023 the Emilian capital becomes the first city in Italy to adopt such a measure. The 30 km / h limit must in fact be respected by motorists in most of the territoryas well as in the areas located near the historic center.

With the aim of encouraging the micromobility in the city of Bologna from June 2023 the speed limit drops to 30 km / h. The decision was adopted through a resolution approved by the city council, with the aim of following the example of other European cities such as Paris, Berlin and Madrid. Only on some sections a fast scrolling you keep the limit of 50 km / h.

Mayor Matteo Lepore motivated the choice in the name of “Safety and containment of emissions”. However, this choice runs the risk of being counterproductive because at lower speeds, many more can be generated traffic jamswith a consequent increase in emissions.

The lowering of the speed limit to 30 km / h is accompanied by a large investment of 14 million euros on road signs and obviously on new speed cameras to sanction motorists who do not respect the enlarged “Zone 30”. Bologna is the first city with a limit of 30 km / h and could lead the way to other capitals.

In fact, this measure is also strongly supported by the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Salaalready at the center of the controversy for the management ofArea B.

There is or there is no risk of maxing out a 30 km / h with our car? Going at this speed the risk is lengthen travel times on the same routes. The traffic it could be the master, to the detriment of the environment.

Those who live in city traffic on a daily basis, such as i taxi drivers, raised the alarm: “Passengers are always in a hurry, but going to 30 km / hi times will get a lot longer. We won’t know how to do it ”. The 30 km / h in the city on balance actually represent a risk.

