Bologna wins the Emilian derby against Sassuolo and puts the Champions League zone in their sights. After four rounds without full spoils, Thiago Motta's men return to the three points and catch Atalanta in fourth place, awaiting tomorrow's match against Lazio.

Yet the match was going uphill for Bologna, because the neroverdi found the advantage already in the 13th minute with Thorstveld. 10 minutes were enough for the rossoblu gem Zirkzee to get the situation back on par, but Dionisi's men took the lead again with Volpato in the 34th minute. The match was decided at the end with a one-two from Bologna. Ferguson scored first in the 83rd minute and then Saelemaekers in the 86th minute, bringing the final score to 4-2.