Bologna, prepares the barbecue in the garden during the ecological Sunday: fine of 200 euros

In Bologna, barbecues are also prohibited on ecological Sundays. A 30-year-old who lives on the outskirts of the Emilian city discovered it at his own expense, where anti-smog bans were in force on Sunday 19 March to combat pollution and improve air quality, which also include a ban on “combustions” outdoors.

The man had decided to take advantage of the spring weather to have a barbecue in his garden. However, around 2 pm, a local police patrol rang at the door.

“On a public holiday declared by the Emilia-Romagna Region with an anti-smog emergency measure, he used the barbecue to grill meat”, wrote the police according to Il Corriere di Bologna. Within two months, the 30-year-old will be able to pay the fine in the reduced amount of 200 euros, or he will be able to oppose it.