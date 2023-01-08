Meloni applauds the policeman’s gesture: “Congratulations to Marco, a hero in uniform”

Wednesday 4 January, at the immigration office in via Bovi Campeggi a Bologna a mom notices that her two-year-old boy is unconscious and asks for help. It intervenes like this Mark Tinello, agent 23-year-old of the State Police, who with extreme lucidity and promptness save life to the child who was suffocating, first practicing the Heimlich maneuver and then pulling out the child’s tongue, which thus returns to breathe. “If he hadn’t acted like this, the child would have died,” the doctors later said. A moving story of great courage, to which the premier also applauds today Giorgia Meloni who writes on Facebook: “Congratulations to Marco, hero in uniform“.

Bologna, child risks suffocating: the story of the rescue

The child, of Bangladeshi nationality, was at the Immigration Office together with his parents, when the agitated mother realized he was unconscious and immediately asked for help. The policeman intervenedinitially taking the little one in his arms and putting him upside down to unlock a possible one airway obstruction, but in vain. So the call to 118 started, which provided instructions for practicing the Heimlich maneuver for the child, but that didn’t work either. At that point the child’s condition was getting worse and then the young agent has stuck his tongue out of his mouth with his forefinger of the baby, who finally regurgitated and was breathing again.

