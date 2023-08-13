Meanwhile, Motta hopes to be able to keep Dominguez, whose contract expires in 2024 (like Orsolini, who he will perhaps renew)

Matteo DallaVite

After saying goodbye to Jerdy Schouten (to PSV for 15 million) and about to say goodbye to Arnautovic (Inter, 9 million plus bonuses), Thiago Motta’s Bologna are looking for at least 5 players.

Cowell and Kristiansen — Considering the change of agent of Musa Barrow (from Sorrentino to Pastorello), an act that probably preludes a sale, Bologna is accelerating on the left wing Cade Cowell (19 years old, left-handed winger of S.José) and is testing the ground for Victor Kristensen, the twenty-year-old Danish left-back in force at Leicester. The fact that the English club bought him for over 10 million makes negotiation difficult, but technical director Sartori and sporting director Di Vaio are working hard on it. See also MotoGP | Tardozzi: "We must support Bagnaia, not crucify him"

dominguez stay? — At this point, with the exits made or being defined, Thiago Motta hopes to be able to keep Nicolas Dominguez, whose contract expires in 2024 (like Orsolini, who he will perhaps renew). For the Argentine, however, the sirens always sound loud, from Fenerbahçe to Milan. The hope of the coach, who with results and play has been able to conquer the city, is to still be able to count on the midfielder, reputed among the untouchables and designated captain.