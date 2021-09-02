The Emilian team has changed little in this market, supporting the roster of elements to reinforce the 4-2-3-1 of great quality in the trocar

After the transfer market we can finally analyze, team by team, the strengths (and weaknesses) of the participants in the Serie A 2021-2022 in a fantasy football key.

TRAINING – Let’s analyze Mihajlovic’s Bologna. The Emilian team has really changed little, confirming the starting block which ended last year in twelfth place in the championship. Skorupski confirmed in goal. In defense, farewell to Danilo and Tomiyasu in Bonifazi and Theate. All confirmed, however, between midfield and trocar with Orsolini who remains steadfast in his place. In attack Palacio ‘falls’ in Serie B at Brescia, Arnautovic will lead the attacking department. Sinisa draws his own with the usual 4-2-3-1. On the one hand a great defensive fragility, on the other an ease in going to the bonus with a trocar that has shots to score goals and assists in bursts.

(LIKELY 4-2-3-1 TRAINING): Skorupski; De Silvestri, BONIFAZI, Medel, Hickey; Schouten, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow, ARNAUTOVIC.

RECOMMENDED – As previously said, from the trocar upwards Bologna is a formidable team as well as with many useful pieces for fantasy football. So betting on the various Orsolini (19 Magic Credits), Soriano (23 credits), Barrow (21 credits) and Arnautovic (24 credits) is always a wise move. Among these four we slightly recommend Orsolini for a quality / price ratio and because he is the penalty taker of the team.

LOW COST DEAL – At home Bologna you can draw several low-cost starting players on average. Like the defenders Hickey (5 credits), Bonifazi (7 credits) and Medel (7 credits) and the midfielder Dominguez (7 credits) who will often go to vote.

DISAPPOINTMENT – It is always difficult to say who can disappoint with a season that is still in its infancy. Yet another injury during the retirement makes us lean towards Dijks (6 credits), a left-back who for years should have been a pleasant surprise and, instead, has been seen more in the infirmary than on the pitch.

