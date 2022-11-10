A mannequin depicting Giorgia Meloni hangs upside down in Bologna in a demonstration of the collectives against the government. “What happened today in Bologna is very serious, where members of the left-wing collectives paraded with a mannequin depicting President Meloni exposed upside down. We hope that the perpetrators of this shameful act of intimidation are identified and above all we expect a clear and unequivocal condemnation from all political forces, primarily the left. Solidarity and closeness to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “, says the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida.

“The dummy of Giorgia Meloni hanged upside down in the square in Bologna is a dangerous and unacceptable sign of violence. Nobody, not even those who sit in institutional classrooms and have fomented hatred against the right to collect a few votes, can refrain from being indignant. Today they are targeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but in this spiral tomorrow it could happen to anyone else. Now Pd, left and M5s, deign at least to condemn this shame “, he says.

THE POST – The image was published on Facebook on the Cybylla Laboratory page combined with a long post. “A few days after an ‘anti-rave’ decree we find ourselves again invading the streets of Bologna. It is easy to attack the nightlife by media, sociality to deprive us of our freedom to create antagonism. This abuse of dissidence disguised as a decree is in reality yet another security law enacted by a fascist government that wants us to be obedient, silent and, in fact, oppressed. This law tells us that in more than fifty people we create a danger to order, safety and public health and we are here today, we are so many screaming that no provision will stop us and that we are happy to frighten you. Today to the sound of music we cross the streets of Bologna with our free and indecent bodies to reaffirm that the world is ours “, yes law.

“Between evictions, university charges and attacks on social policies, this government aims at the flattening of our lives, our freedoms and our desires. As a cybilla laboratory we are in this moment ……. A little more than a month after formation of the new government, headed by Giorgia Meloni, we are witnessing a small and shameful attack on the few crumbs that up to now past governments have dedicated to welfare “, continues the post.

“We are told that the right to abortion will not be affected, we are told that economic subsidies will be provided to ensure the” right to be a mother “but at the same time the citizenship income is attacked and reduced, we are told that civil rights are enough already, but in a hidden way we suffer continuous attacks on abortion, freedom of choice and self-determination. We shouted it in the streets, we wrote it on the walls and we reaffirm it today through this moment of divergent sociability: we want much more than 194 and we are not willing to take a step backwards. We will respond to every obstacle to our self-determination with a barricade “, we read again.

“In a few weeks for the inauguration of the Technopole and one of the 5 most powerful computers in the world, Giorgia Meloni will arrive in the city. But she will never be welcome in Bologna or anywhere else. We will reject Meloni, we will reject the elite. that will inaugurate the Technopole and we will regain possession of those resources, of those knowledge. We will not accept once again that those who can access luxury, wealth, science and super technologies will be the masters. We will always resist against authoritarian figures who act for a clear overbuilding of patriarchy , classism and racism. Our bodies are lined up here today to send a very precise signal: this is not the progress we want, this is not the female representation we want and, above all, it is not oppression disguised as freedom and protection. that we want to achieve. From today the wind changes, we want a beautiful life, we take everything! “, concludes the message.