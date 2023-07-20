Maxi anti-drug operation in Bologna: cocaine and hashish trafficking gang defeated

Maxi police operation by Bolognaas part of a wider activity coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Bologna, against a criminal gang dedicated to the sale of large quantities of cocaine and hashish. The investigations they started in September 2020 after several reports of drug dealing in the Bolognina district. After a telephone request from the numerous buyers, there were around 100 daily deliveries of drugs in the parks and streets close to the station, with a turnover estimated at at least 5,000 euros per day. From monitoring the drug dealing activity, the investigators of the flying squad traced back to the drug supply channel, a group of Moroccans believed to be members of a criminal association aimed at trafficking large quantities of drugs in the metropolitan area of ​​Bologna. The details of the activity will be provided during the press conference to be held this morning at 10.30 at the Bologna Police Headquarters.

