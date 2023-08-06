Bologna massacre, storm on Rocca’s spokesman: “Very serious statements, resign”

The Marcello De Angelis case breaks out within the centre-right. The communication manager of the Lazio region, with a past in right-wing extremism, is at the center of the opposition protests after the recent statements on the Bologna massacre.

A few days before the anniversary of the bloodiest terrorist massacre in Italian history, the governor’s spokesman Francesco Rocca relaunched an “alternative” version of the attack on August 2, 1980, which led to the definitive condemnation of the neo-fascists Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini, brother-in-law of De Angelis himself.

According to the former exponent of Terza Position, they are not really responsible for the massacre: “I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the Bologna massacre,” he wrote on social media. “It’s not an opinion: I know it with absolute certainty”.

A position far from the one expressed three days ago by Sergio Mattarella, who reiterated how the “neo-fascist matrix” of the massacre was “ascertained in the trials”. According to De Angelis “everyone actually knows” about this alternative truth: “journalists, magistrates and ‘institutional offices’. And if I tell the truth, they, alas, are lying, ”he stressed.

“These are the certainties of the balloonists who do not take into account the results of the trials and investigations that have been carried out over the years,” commented Paolo Bolognesi, president of the association of family members of the victim of the Bologna massacre. “I truly believe he is an incorrigible man who thinks that his word passes all tests”, added Bolognesi, noting that this time De Angelis did not mention the so-called “Palestinian trail”: “it is evident that it is going out of fashion”.

“The president of the Lazio Rocca region does not distance himself from his spokesman Marcello De Angelis, a former Nar terrorist, who attacks President Mattarella and how many remember the fascist matrix of the massacre at the Bologna station?”, Sandro Ruotolo, a member of the station wrote on Twitter of the secretariat of the Pd.

The Anpi also lasts: “The declarations on the Bologna massacre by De Angelis, responsible for the institutional communication of the president of the Lazio Region, confirm that we had done well in asking for the revocation of the appointment of those who are incompatible with the values ​​of the democratic and anti-fascist Republic of the Constitution: declaring the innocence of the fascists recognized as perpetrators of the Bologna station massacre is not only disavowing the truth definitively ascertained by the judiciary, but it is a shameful and arrogant lie that offends the victims and the very institution represented by its author” , said the president of the Anpi and member of the national secretariat Fabrizio De Sanctis asking that De Angelis “resign” or president Rocca “immediately revoke his appointment”.