“Federico Mollicone is a very right-wing man. Light years away from me.” This is what he writes Piero Sansonettidirector of L’Unità, on social media. “But when he says that the sentence on the Bologna massacre is a political sentence, without evidence, he is absolutely right. Mambro Fioravanti and the others are innocent“.

Federico Mollicone is a very right-wing man. Light years away from me. But when he says that the sentence on the Bologna massacre is a political sentence, without evidence, he is absolutely right. Mambro Fioravanti and the others are innocent. — Piero Sansonetti (@SansonettiUnita) August 4, 2024