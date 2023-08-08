Lazio Region, President Rocca pardons his communications chief: “De Angelis stays where he is”

“I met Marcellus DeAngelis yesterday, late in the evening, and after long reflections and a careful and sincere discussion, I decided not to revoke my trust. Therefore, he will keep the direction of Institutional Communication in the Region ”. This was stated by the President of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca.

”I am well aware that, as stated by Marcellus DeAngelis in recent days in relation to the Bologna massacrehas offended and upset many, but his was a mistake dictated by a strong personal involvement and emotional to tragic events that, still today, animate the conscience and the national political debate. My first thought, these days, went to the families of the victims of Bologna and how a wrong word can reopen wounds that have never healed”, explains Rocca.

“An important point”, he continues, “on which we have dwelt for a long time is that, fundamental for me, of respect for the sentences. In my life I have always tried to act with the utmost respect for the opinions of others and for the freedom of expression. I have never censored anyone, I have made dialogue my beacon in any type of activity undertaken and I try to listen to the pain that is hidden even behind a misstep”.

”After a long reflection, I therefore decided to understand and not dismiss a sincerely grieved person who, undoubtedly, is a valid resource for my structure. I hope that his heartfelt apologies, already expressed on socialreach everyone with the same strength and authenticity that I perceived”, finally concluded the President of the Lazio Region.

