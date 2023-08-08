Lazio Region, President Rocca pardons his communications chief: “De Angelis stays where he is”

“I met Marcellus DeAngelis yesterday, late in the evening, and after long reflections and a careful and sincere discussion, I decided not to revoke my trust. Therefore, he will keep the direction of Institutional Communication in the Region ”. This was stated by the President of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca.

”I am well aware that, as stated by Marcellus DeAngelis in recent days in relation to the Bologna massacrehas offended and upset many, but his was a mistake dictated by a strong personal involvement and emotional to tragic events that, still today, animate the conscience and the national political debate. My first thought, these days, went to the families of the victims of Bologna and how a wrong word can reopen wounds that have never healed”, explains Rocca.

