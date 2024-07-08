Paolo Bellini’s life sentence confirmed on appealthe former member of Avanguardia Nazionale, accused of complicity in the massacre of August 2, 1980 at the Bologna train station. The guilt of the other two defendants was confirmed by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Bologna, the former captain of the Carabinieri Piergiorgio Segatel, accused of obstruction of justice and sentenced to six years in prison, and Domenico Catracchia, former administrator of a condominium in via Gradoli, in Rome, accused of providing false information to the prosecutor in order to mislead the investigation, sentenced to four years.

“Bologna is happy, it found the sentence to measure. What else can I say? I can’t explain the reasons for a ruling that comes after six hours of deliberation but we will certainly appeal to the Supreme Court.. Bellini was already away at the sentencing, we haven’t heard from him yet”, Bellini’s lawyer, Antonio Capitella, commented to Adnkronos.

In a note, the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore speaks of “a very important sentence that brings us even closer to the truth of what really happened on August 2, 1980. A massacre that awaits justice after forty-four years. We share with the families of the victims and with the entire city of Bologna the satisfaction of this confirmation on appeal. Thanks to those who tenaciously sought and pursued this outcome, from the families of the victims, to the prosecutor’s office, to the civil party lawyers, who have worked over the years to provide a solid evidentiary framework, which today finds full recognition by the Court of Appeal of Bologna”.