Bologna massacre, controversy over the “Palestinian trail”

August 2 occurs the 43rd anniversary of the Bologna massacre, event that has become the focus of a new controversy. In particular, within Fratelli d’Italia there are those who want to set up a parliamentary commission to investigate the possible international lead. Action and hypotheses that made both the opposition and the families of the victims of what according to the Italian justice system was an attack of black origin react with indignation.

Active on the subject is above all Federico Mollicone, FdI, president of the Culture Commission of the Chamber. “They say I’m a denier because I’ve been calling for a commission of inquiry into the massacres, including Bologna, for years. I know Francesca Mambro and Giusva Fioravanti of course, but I’ve never been a neo-fascist or even a nostalgic…”. says Mollicone as reported by Corriere della Sera, who adds: “Even when he was in opposition – as founder of the parliamentary intergroup “The truth beyond the secret” – in defiance of all the definitive sentences condemning the comrades of the Nar as material executors of the massacre and the investigations that shed light on the instigators and financiers (Gelli, Ortolani, D’Amato), Mollicone asked instead to sound out the international trail (“On 2 August in Bologna there were foreign and Italian terrorists linked to the group of Carlos lo Jackal, experts in transferring explosives, often for the Palestine Liberation Front…»)”.

But thehe version of the Palestinian trail has never been supported by the Italian magistrates. Carlo Nordio also spoke on the subject. “The memory of the massacre of 2 August – the worst attack ever to take place in Italy in peacetime – is still a sore wound for the whole of Italy. 43 years after that cowardly attack, we renew our closeness to the families of the 85 victims and 200 injured and to the entire community of Bologna, which over the years has been able to transform pain into civic engagement and support for the activity of magistrates. In court, the neo-fascist matrix of the massacre was ascertained and further steps were taken to “comply – as the head of state recalled – with the mandatory search for that complete truth that the Republic recognizes as its duty”, said the minister of Justice.

“In the name of this essential objective – recalls Nordio – the Ministry of Justice strives to ensure every possible support to the judicial offices engaged in investigations into terrorism, as against the mafia: this is already the case in the first package of reforms approved by the Council of Ministers in In June, a provision was introduced to prevent sentences for very serious crimes from being annulled.It was clarified that the requirement of 65 years, as the maximum age of popular judges of the Courts of Assizes, must only exist at the time of appointment. concerns of Bologna must be dispelled definitively, and a further contribution to a widespread knowledge of that season of hatred and occult plots could also come from the digitization of procedural documents of historical interest, at the center of a specific table at the Ministry to which I wanted give new impetus.Among the projects underway, one regards the trials of the armed revolutionary nuclei, also supported by the Association of the families of the victims of 2 August. The massacre at the Bologna station is an open wound for the whole country and only a truth without gray areas can lead to authentic justice”.

