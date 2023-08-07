Bologna massacre, De Angelis, I apologize to everyone

“In the last few days I have expressed some personal reflections on my social profile, which have instead become the subject of a controversy that has involved everyone.



I mean to apologize to those – and there are many, starting with the people closest to me – to whom I have caused inconvenience, dragging them into a situation that has taken on unimaginable dimensions for me”. Thus Marcello De Angelis, head of institutional communication of the Lazio Region, in relation to the controversies arising from his posts on Facebook in recent days.

“Regarding the more than forty-year search for the truth about the Bologna massacre, my only certainty is doubt. Doubt fueled over the years by the authoritative interventions of high state officials such as Francesco Cossiga and magistrates such as the judge Priore and by dozens of journalists, lawyers and highly respected personalities who have even animated committees such as ‘And if they were innocent’. Unfortunately I intervened on an event that struck me personally, through the failed attempt to indicate my brother, already dead, as the perpetrator of the massacre. This episode has certainly led me to take a guarded attitude towards the way the investigation was conducted.” I therefore express doubts, just as many have expressed doubts about the definitive sentence against Adriano Sofri without for this reason being considered misdirectors or people who want to disrespect Commissioner Calabresi’s family members – he adds -. For all the victims of the crazy season of the so-called years of lead and their families, I have the utmost respect, even more for those who ended up innocently sacrificed in monstrous events such as the massacres that raped our people and bloodied our country by massacring indiscriminately”.

“While reiterating my respect for the judiciary, made up of courageous men and women who sacrificed themselves to defend the State and its citizens, I believe that everyone has the right to the most complete truth possible on many events that have not yet been fully disclosed – De Angelis continues -. I learned that the current government, completing a process started by the previous governments, has declassified the documents relating to the tragic period in which the massacre of August 2, 1980 takes place: I hope that the careful examination of the documents available today will allow me to confirm , complete and enrich the judgments already issued or even shed light on aspects which, according to all, still remain obscure”. “I reiterate my deep apologies to anyone I may have even upset by expressing my opinions. Even if it remains my right, before writing and speaking one must reflect on the consequences that one’s actions can have on others. Luckily we live in a civil society where respect for others must be taken into account at least as much as claiming one’s rights,” he concludes.

