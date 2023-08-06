“Ignoble and liar”. As the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, defines Marcello De Angelis, posting an article that reports the declarations made by the institutional communication manager of the Lazio Region on the Bologna massacre (“I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the Bologna massacre”, he had affirmed De Angelis). “Come to Bologna and tell her these things. Looking into the eyes of the families of the victims of the fascist massacre of August 2”, comments Banoccini.