Now Bologna really sees the Scudetto: on Friday they are in the match that could be worth the title after the 7-6 in game 3 in San Marino, down 0-3 in the series out of 7. After another exciting and tight match, the team Lele Frignani wins with a 4-point 7th inning that makes the difference against the reigning two-champions without Gabriel Lino, mvp of 2022. Jesus Castillo against Porfirio Lopez is the challenge on the mountain. Oscar Angulo in the fifth inning with a deep line to left takes home points from Di Fabio and Batista, but San Marino, however, does not take advantage of the favorable moment. Instead Liberatore, decisive in game 1 in the 9th with a home run, repeats himself in game-3 thus putting pressure on Doriano Bindi’s team. Fernando Baez is in trouble and fills the bases, the fourth base ball (Josephina) forces the run of 6-4 and the entry, in a desperate situation, of Nelson Hernandez. A sacrifice volley to the right by Samuele Gamberini brings Bologna down by a point and anticipates the draw, signed by Deotto except with a squeeze. The balance changes quickly and UnipolSai returns to lead on a controversial episode: on account 1-2 Liberatore shows the bunt but does not touch the ball, who does not even find Rosales’ glove favoring the Bolognese seventh point called by referee De Notta despite the vibrant protests of the home dugout and an interview by the referees confirming the judgment of the chief referee. The strikeout on Bertossi closes the inning but doesn’t give more energy to the home attack that goes out against Rivero. Bologna rejoices for the trio, San Marino despairs. Either he wins race 4 or he has to give the title to the Bolognese.