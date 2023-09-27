Bologna, life sentence confirmed on appeal to former Nar Cavallini: “Massacre with subversive purposes”

The conviction of former Nar Gilberto Cavallini for the Bologna massacre confirmed. After seven hours of deliberation, the Assize Court of Appeal of Bologna sentenced the former member of the far-right armed group of the Revolutionary Armed Groups to life imprisonment for complicity in the massacre of 2 August 1980 at the Bologna station , which caused 85 deaths and 200 injuries. Cavallini, now 70 years old, was convicted at first instance in 2020, 40 years after the events. The former Nar Giusva Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini, who have been free for years, have already been definitively convicted for the massacre. In 2022, Paolo Bellini, a former exponent of Avanguardia Nazionale, was also convicted at first instance.

Cavallini, the largest of the group at the time, is in semi-freedom in Terni prison. In the days before and after the massacre, he had hosted the other convicted Nars in his home in Villorba di Treviso. The absence of an alibi considered credible and new clues also weigh on him, such as a telephone number attributable to a confidential NATO office in Milan where “deviant” secret service figures would have gravitated.

The accused was not present in the courtroom today. The panel chaired by judge Orazio Pescatore also accepted the request of the general prosecutor’s office to partially reform the first degree sentence, therefore condemning Cavallini for a massacre with subversive purposes and not a common massacre.

Present at the reading of the sentence were the president of the association of the victims’ families Paolo Bolognesi and the vice-president Anna Pizzirani. There were also several family members of the victims sitting in the audience. Also representing the municipality was the deputy mayor of Bologna, Emily Clancy.