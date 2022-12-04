The puzzle game is very simple. Each entry in the squad will be subject to an exit: the Bologna market will also move.

Thiago Motta’s indications were precise and endorsed by the management: the coach wants to act on the left chain, reinforce it and not revolutionize it, to insert a low fullback in the starting defense, moving Cambiaso to the right, and an offensive winger to compete with Barrow. Sansone (expiring) is outgoing and loan arrangements are being sought for Kasius and Vignato.

EXCHANGE

The latter, above all, could be the card to get to Darko Lazovic, who seems to be Motta’s favorite profile for the role of tall winger. Verona really like Vignato, who with Bologna this season has accumulated just 8 appearances and 237′ overall, and therefore an exchange could be made in the operation that would lead Lazovic to take the opposite path. The 32-year-old Serbian is an experienced player, who can cover the entire wing with running skills and the ability to reach the back to cross (20 assists in the previous three seasons), while in gialloblù Vignato could find the space to unleash his talent. Bologna, in that role, also keeps Jorgensen (Silkeborg) and Skoras (Lech Poznan) monitored, while as a full-back they still look at Verona with Doig, on whom there are also Atalanta and Lazio. But they also like Lato (Valencia) and Beruatto (Pisa).