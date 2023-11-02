The eleventh day of the Serie A championship opens with the match against Dall’Ara where the Biancocelesti appear after three consecutive victories: yet the match, whose odds we will evaluate, seems balanced

Bologna-Lazio is the match that will open the eleventh matchday of Serie A, the penultimate before the break dedicated to the national team which will have to earn qualification for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. The Biancocelesti will be looking for a fourth consecutive victory, which Sarri needs to make up ground in a ranking that has improved recently but is still at a deficit compared to plans. Lazio is in seventh place, with 16 points, and the defeats against Lecce, Genoa, Juve and Milan are still a clear burden. Bologna, on the other hand, is one point behind and is taking on the role of great revelation at the start of the season where they are bidding for a place in the European cups. Great balance on the pitch, therefore, and we will also understand this from the odds. Bologna-Lazio will be played on Friday 3 November at 8.45pm. See also Betting, Barella: "Whoever accuses me is a clown, now we're moving on to legal action"

BOLOGNA-LAZIO ON EQUALS — Thiago Motta has lost only one match so far: the first against Milan at the Dall’Ara in the middle of August. Then 3 wins and 6 draws, results thanks to which they have the longest unbeaten streak in this Serie A. It is therefore possible to think of a very balanced match, at least at the start. Sarri will have the advantage, in the long run, of changes of a certain level: Immobile can even come in if he starts from the bench as he did against Fiorentina. The possible sign

Lazio comes from successes against Sassuolo, Atalanta and Fiorentina (in between there was the Champions League defeat against Feyenoord), Bologna drew with many regrets in Reggio Emilia (1-1) against Sassuolo. A final draw at the Dall’Ara, would be the seventh for the rossoblù and only the second for the biancocelesti, and can be found on the board on Gazzabet at 3.43, at 3.40 on Bet365, at 3.39 on Betway and at 3.35 on BetFlag. See also F1 | The debut of the intermediates without tyrewarmers has been postponed

November 2 – 10.45am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#BolognaLazio #Thiago #Motta #Sarri #odds #predictions #match