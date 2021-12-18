Bologna Juventus live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

BOLOGNA JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 6 pm Bologna and Juventus take the field at the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna, a match valid for the 18th day of Serie A 2021-2022. Where to see Bologna Juventus live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be visible live on the DAZN online platform. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Bologna Juventus is scheduled for 18 hours today, Saturday 18 December 2021. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Bologna Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi; Morata, Kean

