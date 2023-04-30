Bologna Juventus live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

BOLOGNA JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 30 April 2023, at 20.45 Bologna and Juventus take to the field at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna, a match valid for the 32nd day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Bologna Juventus on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be visible live on the online platform DAZN and on Sky Sports satellite channels. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The Bologna Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 30 April 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Bologna Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumì; Kyriakopoulos; Dominguez, Schouten; Aebischer, Ferguson, Barrow; Zirkzee.

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; DiMaria, Vlahovic.

