1-1 draw between Bologna and Juventus in the postponement of the 32nd day of Serie A played at the Dall’Ara stadium in the Emilian city. The hosts took the advantage with Orsolini on a penalty in the 10th minute, Milik replied in the 60th minute, who made amends for the mistake from the spot in the 31st minute when Skorupski’s shot was saved from 11 meters. In the standings, the bianconeri, who end their series of three defeats in a row in the league, are third with 60 points, one less than second-placed Lazio, while the rossoblù are eighth at 45 together with Fiorentina. The draw also makes Napoli happy who, regardless of Lazio’s result against Sassuolo, will only need to score a point on Thursday at the Dacia Arena against Udinese to win the third Scudetto in their history with 5 games to spare.

THE MATCH – Allegri starts by lining up the trident with Chiesa and Kostic in support of Milik, a mirror image of the hosts. The match develops on offensive gusts and plays by the singles, such as in the 7th minute when Orsolini enters the black and white area: the contact with Danilo is judged a foul by the Var. Orsolini’s goal from the spot kicks off an electric match, with continuous reversals in the face: the greatest opportunity for the bianconeri came at the feet of Fagioli, blocked twice by Skorupski.

The Bologna goalkeeper also surpassed himself on the penalty kick beaten by Milik after the contact between the Pole and Lucumì. Barrow also has an opportunity for the knockout blow, only Szczesny keeps his chances afloat. Allegri fished from the bench to give him freshness and the equalizer came precisely from an initiative by Iling-Junior finalized by Milik in the 60th minute.

Thiago Motta’s team reacted in the 66th minute with a close-range header from Posch that went high. Juventus struggled and the hosts tried to lunge to get back in the lead but lacked precision to overcome Szczesny. Aebischer has the shot of the possible knockout first but the guest goalkeeper stops him. In the final Soulè could give the Old Lady the three points but kicks out of an optimal position. Curtain.