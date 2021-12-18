Juventus wins 2-0 at Bologna in the advance of the 18th matchday of Serie A. The bianconeri, thanks to the external success, go up to 31 points, catching Roma temporarily in fifth place, with the possibility of bringing the Champions League area closer together. Bologna remains at 24, in the middle of the table. The verdict matures at the end of a match in which Allegri’s team exploits the chances created in the restart. At 6 ‘, a hole by Bernardeschi who frees Morata in front of the opponent’s goal. The Spaniard cannot be wrong, 0-1.

As the minutes pass, Juve leaves the field and the ball to the hosts, who try to increase the pressure without engaging Szczesny. Juve’s goal risks on Svanberg’s prowess, who tries to catch the joker in reverse but misses by one meter. The script does not change in the second half. Juve holed up in their own trocar, Bologna ahead but without stinging. At 69 ‘the curtain falls on the match. Cuadrado sinks and jumps Svanberg, powerful and deflected right: Skorupski beaten, 0-2 and game over while the fog falls on the stadium.