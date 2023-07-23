The (serious) contender for Serie A Palermo stops Bologna in a friendly match until the last minute, given Soleri’s 2-2 bicycle kick goal with time almost up. Good indications from the rosanero right in the second half, the arc of the match in which Bologna changed many men by dropping in concentration and dribbling.

fear gomes

The fans of the Bulgarelli curve, a thousand supporters from Palermo with banner (“your only ambition: the promotion”): Bologna-Palermo was a real game in front of three thousand units at the Quercia di Rovereto stadium, with Corini who puts Bruori center forward and Motta who responds with Arnautovic who stamps the first assist of the day: after 4 ‘Barrow marks in a solitary sprint in defense of Palermo and Palermo. blue under the legs. Motta’s Bologna already develops high pressure for recovery of the ball, extended possession but it is clear that the athletic condition after 10 days in Valles in Val Pusteria is not necessarily at a high level: Schouten is now the essential playmaker, but from the 30th minute onwards he makes a lot of mistakes when outgoing with the ball. Corini has a trident with two men supporting Brunori (Valente did well), but the – serious – thrill comes in the 10th minute when the ball kicked by Dominguez (Bologna captain) hits Gomes in the face and makes him collapse. The rosanero gets up but not everything is still in order: after a moment, the playmaker gets back on the ground and is then rescued by the doctors: 5’ of fear, then the exit on a stretcher carried by hand by the players of both teams with the ambulance which has carried out all the checks. Around 18.34, the Frenchman gave comforting signals after an initial scare. In the second half, many substitutions and a doubling of Bologna with Raimondo (after an assist from Lykogiannis) and 2-1 signed by Damiani after a rejection by Ravaglia after a header by Soleri. Then, the spectacular 2-2 by Soleri himself. Bologna did better in the first half, Palermo always on the spot and in fact in the 90th minute the rosanero equalized the game with merit.