Rome (AFP)

Bologna has strengthened its hopes of participating in the European Champions League next season for the first time in its history, with its valuable victory over Empoli 1-0, at the opening of the twenty-ninth stage of the Italian Championship.

Bologna raised its score to 54, strengthening its fourth place, and 6 points ahead of Roma, which will meet Sassuolo on Sunday.

Bologna, which does not have stars in its ranks, waited for the fourth minute of stoppage time, for “substitute” Giovanni Fabian to score the only goal for them.

Thus, Bologna returned to the winning tone, after falling to leaders Inter, 0-1, last week, after achieving six victories in a row before that.