Bologna-Inter, the 0-3 at the table for the rossoblu? The mistake that could decide the outcome of the match

The Covid as the absolute protagonist of ours A league. The 20th day of the championship, in fact, has been strongly influenced by the virus. Among the matches that have not been played, also that of From the Ara between Bologna and Inter. But the match, among other things, risks being enriched by another important thriller, that of the bill. Despite the stop of the ASLin fact, the rossoblù club regularly presented the list of players participating in the match.

The so-called “game list” has been uploaded online for some time now and the Bologna managers had already done so the night before the game, something that the other three stopped teams did not do. from the ASL (Salerno, Turin And Udinese). The document thus arrived regularly in the hands of the referee Ayroldi, who, however, could not help but note the absence of the home team. A copy, as usual, was also delivered to Inter, which instead al From the Ara got there regularly.

What will happen now? As we read on Sky Sports, certainly a different case opens up compared to what will happen in the other three unplayed games and also compared to what has already happened for Udinese-Salernitana of 21 December. These are races not played due to measures Asl which have blocked the activity of individual clubs and which will remain (barring surprises) sub-judice: individual clubs that have been stopped will have 24 hours to present a pre-appeal and the following three days to present the actual appeal. Which, of course, the Bologna, another company stopped from the ASL.

But, as for the Red Blue, this further problem linked to the bill is added. By regulation, in fact, presenting this official document and not taking the field involves the loss of the game at the table with the result of 0-3. However, considering the various situations still standing, certainly a definition of the situation will not be reached in the short term.