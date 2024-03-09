Inter wins 1-0 on the Bologna pitch in the match scheduled today for the 28th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Nerazzurri won with Bisseck's goal and continued their record-breaking season: tenth consecutive victory and 24th overall, first place with 75 points and 18 points ahead of Juventus.

At this rate, the scudetto can become arithmetic in just over a month. Bologna, knocked out after 6 victories in a row, remains at 51 in fourth place and risks being approached by their pursuers.

The match

On the pitch of the fittest team among the 'normal' ones, Inter immediately made things clear. The team coached by Inzaghi starts with aggression and in the 10th minute she came close to scoring with the combination that led Sanchez to shoot: Skorupski got away with it. In the 15th minute, a new chance for the guests, a rebound favors Darmian who, from an excellent position, misses the target.

In the 21st minute, a new episode in the Nerazzurri's monologue. Barella, freed by a mistake by Kristiansen, appears alone in front of Skorupski and hits him: a huge chance wasted. The goal came in the 37th minute. Cross from Bastoni, Bisseck enters and hits a header: Skorupski surrenders, 0-1.

To see Bologna in attack you have to wait for the restart and Posch's diagonal shot in the 48th minute: treacherous ball but wrong aim. Inter, with their foot on the accelerator after the first half, limited themselves to containing the initiatives of the rossoblu who struggled to find openings. Thiago Motta's team manages possession of the ball but rarely finds the ball. In the 78th minute Zirkzee has one of the few flashes of his match: control and shot from the edge, Sommer is attentive. The final siege of Bologna produces no real opportunities: Inter wins again, the Scudetto ever closer.