There was a lot of discussion about the quality of Marko Arnautovic’s championship. Maybe he could have given something more, but he is undoubtedly the key man of Bologna. The Emilians had beaten Spezia at the end of February with two goals from the Austrian, who was repeated in the 2-0 to a very modest Sampdoria. The Dorians lose the fifth game of the last six, but luckily for them the only win was on the field of a direct competitor for salvation, that Venice on which Giampaolo retains a seven-point advantage. Otherwise there would be something to worry about.

Bologna, without enchanting, deserved the victory. The hosts played the game from the very first minutes, giving Caputo only one chance at the start of the second half (good Skorupski). Worrying about the involution of the best player in the Sampdoria championship, Candreva, deployed out of position. And even Sensi after a promising start is not giving anything more. After the opportunities for Hickey and for an increasingly convoluted Barrow, Bologna unlocked with Arnautovic in the middle of the second half. On Hickey’s cross, Dijks puts her back in the middle, Audero beats the intervention (but where is Falcone?) And the Austrian scores from two steps. Those expecting Sampdoria’s reaction are disappointed: Arnautovic’s and Sansone’s crosses precede the Austrian’s doubling, preceded by a top-class feint and a bad intervention by an unwatchable Yoshida.