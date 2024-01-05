Genoa – Kevin Strootman he can't do it. The Dutch midfielder is forced to raise the white flag ahead of this evening's match against Bologna (at 8.45pm) due to flu.

Together with him, Leali, Jagiello and Thorsbsy also remained in Genoa. The latter is struggling with a muscle problem. Among those available, however, there is Frendrup.

In total, they are 24 players called up by Gilardino:

Calvani, Sommariva, Martinez, De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Haps, Matturro, Badelj, Gudmundsson, Bani, Ekuban, Galdames, Puscas, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Fini, Malinovskyi, Retegui, Messias, Kutlu, Papadopoulos