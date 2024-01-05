Genoa – After losing Strootman, Alberto Gilardino due to the flu he must also give up Bani and De Winter. Against Bologna, therefore, it will be Vogliacco's turn to lead the three-man defense of the 3-5-2. Completing the back pack will be Dragusin and Vasquez. In midfield Frendrup is regularly on the pitch while up front Gila relies on the Ekuban Gudmundsson duo with Retegui starting from the bench.

Bologna on the pitch with the 4-2-3-1. Ravaglia is in goal while Motta bets on the forward Zirkzee revelation.

The official lineups:

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Posch, Lucumì, Calafiori, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro; Urbanksi, Fabbian, Orsolini; Zirkzee. Available: Bagnolini, Skorupski, Corazza, De Silvestri, Kristiansen, Beukema, Posch, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Van Hooijdonk. Coach: Thiago Motta

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Vogliacco, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Messias; Gudmundsson, Ekuban. Available: Sommariva, Calvani, Martin, Retegui, Haps, Matturro, Galdames, Puscas, Vogliacco, Papadopoulos, Fini, Kutlu. Coach: Alberto Gilardino