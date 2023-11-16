Bologna Game Farm confirms itself as an excellent launch pad for young Italian video game development teams: fresh today is in fact the news of 2 winning teams of the last edition who managed to secure a publishing contract.

We are talking about Orbital Games, the studio that developed “Basketball Party”a hilarious mobile game that combines 3v3 basketball with a good dose of madness…

…and Green Flamingo with his “Spanky’s Battle Swing”which sees us in the role of a cute bat in a 3D world of bright colors and rousing music.

Rosa Grimaldi, delegate of the Mayor of Bologna for the Cultural and Creative Industries, he has declared for the occasion:

“We are happy with this result which rewards Bologna Game Farm and the entire acceleration process. We are committed during and after the course to giving visibility, through trade fairs and sector events, to the participants and their products. These agreements seal the quality of the projects, the passion and competence of the participants and make us proud of the work done”.

We can therefore say that Bologna Game Farm is an incredible opportunity for Italian development studios? Absolutely yes: representatives of both studios wanted to point out how fundamental the prize and the Bologna Game Farm tutors were in achieving this important goal.