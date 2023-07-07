The third edition of the call is underway Bologna Game Farmlet’s find out how to participate in this important project for developers from all over Italy.

Companies, freelancers, associated firms with a registered office as early as 30 June 2023 may participate and must have operational headquarters in the territory of Emilia-Romagna.

The teams will have to present a project for the creation of a video game and the selected projects will be able to take advantage of a sum of money equal to the maximum 30,000 euros per game (with 4 teams selected).

during thepresentation eventwhich is being held today, July 7, in Bologna, the winning teams of the previous edition will have the opportunity to show their projects financed by the municipality itself.

the projects in question they are: Farafter from Giant Cog Studio, Monster Chef from Studio Pizza, The First Hand from Non Studio, Ryoko from Kodama Studio.

To read the whole tender regulation we bring you back to Bologna Game Farm official site: remember that you have until 28 September 2023 to submit your project!

Italy continues to promote and make people talk about his video game studies: it is no coincidence that, just tonight, a new edition of the Italian Video Game Awards was held, the Oscar for 100% Italian video games.