The 4 video game prototypes created by the 4 developer team from Emilia-Romagna winners of the second edition of Bologna Game Farmthe project for the development of the gaming sector promoted by Emilia Romagna region And Municipality of Bologna.

The initiative is coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna and implemented with Art-ER as part of actions to support cultural and creative industries, in collaboration with IncrediBOL! and with the technical support of IIDEAItalian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association.

The 4 completed projects are: farafter by Giant Cog Studio, an Open World Single-player RPG video game, with turn-based combat system. The game, whose graphics are based on pixel art, focuses on the player’s ability to influence events in the game world with different choice trees and complex morality systems; Monster Chef by Studio Pizza, a hack and slash roguelike video game with management components. Players impersonate Lunch, a novice of the Order of the Good Fork, a prestigious organization of warrior cooks. The aim of the game is to help the protagonist manage an inn and satisfy the palates (refined and not) of the inhabitants of the world of Delizia, creating dishes that use fantasy monsters as ingredients; The First Hand by Non Studio, a humorous roguelike deckbuilder video game that takes the player into the original world of Zirria where, after centuries of peace, something is changing and it’s up to the player to investigate: exploring, creating his own small empire, growing his power and defeating the his enemies with rock, paper and scissors; Ryoko by Kodama Studio, a scrolling adventure puzzle game with platform parts. The protagonist is Ryoko, an apprentice priestess of light capable of using torii to reach a reality parallel to the known world: the world of spirits.

The 4 teams which, as for the 2021 pilot edition, had a contribution of 30,000 euros each at their disposal, shared the results achieved at the end of the first part of the acceleration path that lasted 5 and a half months (January to May) which saw them engaged at the Greenhouses of the Margherita Gardens – hub of the regional ecosystem to support business creation – in the creation of 4 vertical slice of videogames ready to be presented at trade fairs where to identify publishers interested in their marketing.

The event was attended by Rose GrimaldiDelegate of the Mayor to the ICC, Lucia de SiervoHead of the Economics of Culture and Youth Policies Area of ​​the RER, Swabian Ruggiero Start-up unit and ICC Presidium of ART-ER e Thalita Malago, General Manager of IIDEAItalian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association, with the moderation of Giorgia BoldriniDirector of the Culture and Creativity Department of the Municipality of Bologna.

The morning session focused on policies and actions for the video game sector in Emilia-Romagna, point of excellence in Italy and on the territory, aimed at consolidating and professionalizing the video game segment within the region, confirming the importance of this sector as a cultural factor and element of economic growth of the regional production system, as well as socialization and inclusion.

Rosa Grimaldi, Delegate of the Mayor to the ICC he has declared: “BGF is an innovative program that not by chance was born in Bologna where there is a thought and a vision of innovative projects with repercussions on the city and on the territory. In this specific case, the support to entrepreneurial initiatives in the video game industry allows us to be part of a trend of initiatives that move on the national and international scene in terms of video games and to do so with a leadership role”.

Mauro Felicori, Councilor for Culture and Landscape of the Emilia-Romagna Region commented: “I am convinced that when Emilia-Romagna and Bologna act together, they produce enormous strength. Indeed, Bologna is at least a national platform for communications, research and innovation, a hub that works for everyone. If then, as is the case with policies for cultural and creative enterprises, all the municipalities have always been associated, the ‘Emilia-Romagna system’ can really set itself ambitious goals, such as that of becoming the capital of GAME. And this is for me a formula that goes far beyond this field. So let’s give it our all, the GAME is serious!”

The morning continued with the intervention of Orbital Gamesamong the winning teams of the first edition of Bologna Game Farm, which presented the new “[email protected]” orientation service dedicated to supporting companies that develop mobile video games and ended with the official presentation of the 4 games introduced by Ivan Venturi, coordinator of the acceleration path of Bologna Game Farm, who together with the tutors Luca Marchetti And Gerard Verna in recent months he has managed the coaching of the acceleration path.

Bologna Game Farm is a constantly evolving reality, capable of constantly creating new and interesting ones synergies with other productive sectors of the territory and to forge excellent partnerships also with universities (Academy of Fine Arts, Conservatory, Faculty of Computer Science, to name a few), always with a view to enhancing economic growth and promoting innovation in the cultural and creative fields.